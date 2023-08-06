Tracking more heat and humidity as we start out the new week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled front will lift north of the area later today. There’s a small chance of a storm, most spots will stay dry through the evening. A weakening line of storms will approach the area after sunset, a few showers and storms will be possible. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 90s and with the humidity, it will feel like it’s around 105 degrees. Storms will approach the area after sunset, and a few may be strong to severe. The Midlands and Upstate have the best chance of seeing severe weather tomorrow. The heat index will remain near or just above 105 degrees on Tuesday with a few storms possible. The rain and storm chance will increase on Wednesday through the end of the week as another front approaches the area.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93, Low 77.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 95, Low 78.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 96, Low 77.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 94, Low 76.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 92, Low 77.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 92, Low 76.

