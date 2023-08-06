SC Lottery
US bounced from Women’s World Cup by Sweden on penalty kicks

US players react following a miss in the penalty shootout during the Women's World Cup round of...
US players react following a miss in the penalty shootout during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Sweden and the United States in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.(AP Photo/Scott Barbour)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Lina Hurtig’s converted her penalty and Sweden knocked the United States out of the World Cup 5-4 on penalties after a scoreless draw at the Women’s World Cup.

U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher fruitlessly argued she had saved Hurtig’s attempt, but it was ruled over the line. The stadium played Abba’s “Dancing Queen in the stadium as the Swedes celebrated.

The United States, which has a record four World Cup titles overall and was trying to win an unprecedented third consecutive tile, was eliminated in the Round of 16 for the first time in team history.

The Americans’ worst finish had been third place, three times.

It was the first match at this World Cup to go to extra time.

More AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup

