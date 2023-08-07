15-year-old killed by falling tree in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office confirmed that crews are responding after a tree hit a 15-year-old in Anderson County.

The Coroner’s Office said the incident happened along Arnold Drive near Kings Road during severe storms Monday afternoon.

Anderson Fire Chief Charlie King said a tree fell, damaging an outbuilding and the teenager was trapped inside. Rescue crews worked to free the teen, however, the victim passed away due to injuries.

