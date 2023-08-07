SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

15-year-old killed by falling tree in Anderson

Anderson Fire Chief Charlie King said a 15-year-old was killed by a fallen tree on Monday.
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office confirmed that crews are responding after a tree hit a 15-year-old in Anderson County.

The Coroner’s Office said the incident happened along Arnold Drive near Kings Road during severe storms Monday afternoon.

Anderson Fire Chief Charlie King said a tree fell, damaging an outbuilding and the teenager was trapped inside. Rescue crews worked to free the teen, however, the victim passed away due to injuries.

We will update this story as officials release new information.

MORE COVERAGE: Thousands without power, trees down across the Carolinas as storms continue

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives with the Charleston Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one...
Charleston Police investigating downtown shooting that left man dead
David Don Watson, Jr. was arrested on allegations of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with...
North Charleston officer fired, charged with sexual conduct with a minor
Portions of the Lowcountry are under an enhanced chance for severe weather Monday night, the...
FIRST ALERT: Storms, damaging winds likely for parts of Lowcountry Monday night
Jamie Komoroski, 25, is charged with three counts of felony DUI causing bodily injury or death...
‘She’s trying to help me out’: DUI suspect calls released, sheriff denies favoritism
Twenty people are facing various separate charges in connection to possession of drugs, assault...
20 arrested during multi-agency warrant, crime sweep in Berkeley Co.

Latest News

North Charleston has become one of the first cities in South Carolina to require its employees...
North Charleston bill to create own school district still alive, creator says
Millions of dollars from the federal government will soon help connect students with nutritious...
SC districts awarded grants to improve healthy meal access in small, rural schools
A project to bring much-needed renovations to athletic fields used by St. John’s High School’s...
Athletic field renovation on Johns Island delayed ahead of new school year
One volunteer at the Orangeburg County Animal Control and Shelter said she’s heartbroken by the...
‘Animals have become disposable’: Shelters seeing more neglect, abuse
The Berkeley County School Board will discuss policies on employee overtime and address...
Berkeley Co. School Board to discuss ‘head start’ program