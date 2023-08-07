2 firefighters, pilot killed after midair collision in Southern California, officials say

SC Lottery
Emergency officials say three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in Southern California while fighting a blaze in Riverside County.(Source: KABC via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CABAZON, Calif. (AP) - Three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in Southern California on Sunday while fighting a blaze in Riverside County, emergency officials said.

One of the helicopters landed safely. “Unfortunately, the second helicopter crashed and tragically all three members perished, which included one Cal Fire Division chief, one Cal Fire captain and one contract client pilot,” Cal Fire Southern Region Chief David Fulcher said during a news conference early Monday.

Fulcher did not identify the victims.

Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire Department resources were dispatched to a reported structure fire near the intersection of Broadway Street and South Ronda Avenue in the community of Cabazon, Fulcher said.

Shortly after the arrival of the first engine company, the fire was reported to have extended into the vegetation and a full wildland fire dispatch was initiated, which included fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft.

While battling the blaze, the two helicopters collided. The crash caused an additional 4-acre (1.6-hectare) fire, which was extinguished.

“Although this was a tragic event, we are also thankful today that it wasn’t worse,” Fulcher said. “The individuals in the first helicopter were able to able to land safely without incident and no one else was hurt.”

The helicopter pilot was performing work under contract with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, fire captain and spokesman Richard Cordova said Sunday evening.

The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

