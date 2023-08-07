SC Lottery
‘Animals have become disposable’: Shelters seeing more neglect, abuse

Several animal shelters throughout the Lowcountry said they’re seeing an influx in the abuse, neglect and abandonment of animals.
By Molly McBride
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Several animal shelters throughout the Lowcountry said they’re seeing an influx in the abuse, neglect and abandonment of animals.

One volunteer at the Orangeburg County Animal Control and Shelter, Elizabeth Benskin, said she’s heartbroken by the number of wounded or emaciated dogs getting dumped at the shelter each day.

Benskin said the shelter is overcrowded, and if this influx continues, the shelter may need to make some tough choices.

“We don’t want euthanasia at all, but it is always something we have to think about,” Benskin said.

Benskin said the problem is exasperated when other rescues are not able to take any of their animals.

“It’s the limitations of the rescues not being able to pull the dogs because they are overwhelmed themselves,” Benskin said.

Tiffany Hoffman, the Shelter Manager at Berkeley Animal Center said they are also at capacity.

“Everybody’s at capacity. It’s a nationwide issue, it’s no longer a South Carolina issue,” Hoffman said.

She said, like Benskin, she’s seeing an uptick in animal neglect, often finding animals dumped at the shelter’s gates.

“What’s going on with the animals in the community right now, I’m not sure why they’re being disposed of,” Hoffman said. “The animals have become disposable.”

Officials with the Charleston County Animal Shelter said they are also seeing horrible cases of animal cruelty.

“Just like we’re seeing more animal cruelty we’re seeing more people come to us asking for help, needing more and more resources to care for their animals,” Aldwin Roman, the Vice President of Operations and Strategy for the Charleston County Animal Shelter.

