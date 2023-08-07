Athletic field renovation on Johns Island delayed ahead of new school year

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A project to bring much-needed renovations to athletic fields used by St. John’s High School’s baseball and softball teams has been pushed back and funds for the project have been diverted to other, more “priority” projects.

The full scope of the $3 million project would have brought updates to the school’s stadium and baseball fields. It’s part of a $54 million program the board approved back in February that covered nearly two dozen projects across the district. The district says $2 million from those projects has been reallocated to other priorities.

Millicent Traeye Middleton is the parent of a former student-athlete and sits on the school improvement council. She says they’ve been waiting years to have baseball fields that rival the facilities at other major high schools.

“The people moving here are taking their students off the island to go support other schools because they are already built up, they’re already developed,” Middleton said. “They have great education programs. They have great facilities.”

Many of the other renovations at the field will go ahead this year, but the baseball fields will not.

Currently, St. John’s students use the fields at John’s Island Park, which is owned by the City of Charleston. District staff said during a board meeting that the project has to be delayed while they work out a stormwater issue with the city. They say the project is getting pushed back about a year.

Darlene Roberson-Dunmeyer is the school board representative in the area where the high school sits. She says she’s extremely disappointed that the project is being put on hold.

“Inequities continue to shape how students experience school differently in rural areas. We do not always receive the same attention or resources as other district schools. Whether it’s experienced educators, corporate partnerships, or comparable athletic facilities to showcase our talents, the underlying factor remains the same,” Roberson-Dunmeyer wrote in a statement. “Students and families in rural areas of the District deserve the same level of support, opportunities, and educational outcomes as those in any other zip code. It is my expectation that the District Office will revisit St. John’s High School baseball/softball field project and make it a priority.”

Phase One of the project was supposed to start this year and would have included upgraded lighting, dugouts, new batting cages, improvements to the press box and bathrooms as well as new scoreboards. The fields themselves would have seen irrigation improvements. About half of the project would have been completed in Phase One. District staff say they will allocate more money to phase two and complete the whole project at one time next year.

