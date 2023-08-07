SC Lottery
Caught on camera: Officer helps save baby born unresponsive in car

A police officer is being hailed as a hero for his quick action in helping to save a newborn’s life. (KOAT, COVARRUBIAS FAMILY, NEW MEXICO STATE POLICE, CNN)
By KOAT Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DEMING, N.M. (KOAT) - A New Mexico police officer is being hailed as a hero for his quick action in helping to save a newborn’s life.

As Miguel Covarrubias drove his wife, who was in labor with their first child, to the hospital around 10:45 p.m. July 24, things took a turn.

“She’s like, ‘I feel the baby coming, back of his head pushing,’” Covarrubias said. “I was like, ‘OK, hold on, we’re almost there. Just hold on. I was going a decent speed.”

That’s when the 24-year-old failed to come to a complete stop at a red light, attracting the attention of New Mexico State Police Officer Ismael Perez. The officer tried to conduct a traffic stop and ended up pulling into the hospital behind the couple’s car.

When Perez got out of his police car, he realized something was wrong. Covarrubias tried to explain what was happening: his newborn son, Miguel Jr., was unresponsive.

“As soon as I opened the door, I see a newborn baby on the seat lying there, motionless,” Perez said.

Perez, a father of three, realized the baby’s umbilical cord was compressed and performed backslaps for several minutes until the newborn began to cry.

“I’ve seen the doctors do that with my daughters because they came out of the womb the same way, not crying or anything. So, I did the same thing,” the officer said.

The family says what happened that night was a moment of divine intervention.

“To me, in my eyes, he’s a hero. He helped me in what I would say was one of the scariest moments in my life,” Covarrubias said. “It lined up perfectly to where everything turned out OK. So, it was and is by the grace of God.”

Perez is humbled by being called a hero. He says he did what any other police officer would have done, and he’s grateful things turned out as best they could.

Copyright 2023 KOAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

