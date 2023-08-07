Charleston Police searching for missing woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman reported missing on Friday night.

Christina “Chrissy” Mazyck was reported missing by her mother, Inspector Michael Gillooly said.

She is known to frequent the North Charleston area and is believed to be driving a black Honda Accord with South Carolina license plate SVA804.

She may now have blonde hair, Gillooly said.

Anyone with information on where she may be is asked to call Charleston Police at 843-720-2422 and reference Case #23-12342. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

