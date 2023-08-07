SC Lottery
Clyburn to dedicate post office, present check to Claflin University

Clyburn will be hosting a dedication and plaque presentation ceremony in Orangeburg.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn will make stops in Orangeburg Monday to dedicate a new post office and present a multi-million-dollar check to Claflin University.

Clyburn will be on hand at 10 a.m. for the renaming of the Orangeburg Post Office, located at 1435 Amelia Street. It will be renamed the J.I. Washington Post Office in honor of longtime public servant Julius Washington.

Clyburn says that although Washington never held public office, he played a significant role in local and state politics.

Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler and retired state Sen. John Matthews will also attend the renaming.

Clyburn will then present a $17 million check at Claflin University for the construction of a new computer science facility at the school. The funds, provided by the U.S. Department of Commerce and the National Institute of Standards and Technology, will help pay for the Innovation Center for Computer Science. Claflin is the first HBCU to receive support from the NIST’s construction fund.

Clyburn says he has been working to make sure scholarship funding goes to historically Black colleges and universities. Claflin University, Benedict Collete and South Carolina State University have all announced they would give a two-to-one match for every scholarship recipient.

Clyburn says every student will also receive a laptop and software package from Microsoft in addition to scholarship funds.

“There are about four or five different loan forgiveness programs going on, and the Supreme Couty only outlawed one of them,” Clyburn said. “Now, they’re others. The Public Service Student Debt Loan Program has forgiven, we’ve forgiven somewhere around $43 billion.”

