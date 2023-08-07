CofC golfer playing in U.S. Women’s Amateur this week in Los Angeles

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - College of Charleston rising sophomore golfer Adrian Anderson is in Los Angeles, California, this week playing in the U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf Tournament.

“It’s pretty surreal,” Anderson said. “I mean, it’s such a prestigious event. I just feel so honored to be part of it.”

The 2023 U.S. Women’s Amateur is being played Monday-Sunday at the Bel-Air Country Club.

The first two days consist of stroke play. Then, the top 64 golfers go on to match play. Anderson is one of 156 female golfers who qualified for the 123rd U.S. Women’s Am.

Anderson is a Murrells Inlet native and former St. James High School golfer. She helped lead the Sharks to back-to-back state titles in 2018 and 2019.

Anderson earned a CAA first-team selection in 2023, her rookie season at CofC. She finished in 8th place at the CAA Championship and posted a low round of 69 during the second round of the Rainbow Wahine Invitational this season.

Now, she says she’s eager for the opportunity to represent The College and the state of South Carolina this week at the U.S. Women’s Amateur.

“I was talking to my coach about it and I mean he just told me just go out there and do your thing because I know how to do it,” Anderson said. “I’m out there to compete with the best players in the world. It’s a good confidence booster for sure just to be able to play in this event and hopefully, you know, make it to the end. Going into the season this would give me good momentum going forward.”

Anderson said her dad is going out to California this week with her and will be on the bag with her throughout the tournament.

The U.S. Women’s Amateur live score can be found here.

