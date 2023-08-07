Colleton County students face dress code changes on first day at school

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - As Colleton County students return to the classroom Monday, changes to their dress code will be in effect.

Over the last few months, parents expressed concerns over the dress code policy, claiming their opinions were not being heard. Those concerns focused on a ban of hoodies and a ban on denim jeans and pants with rips or holes.

One parent created a survey that accumulated almost 400 responses with a majority showing as against the new policy.

Since then, the district updated the policy to remove a requirement for clear bookbags.

District Interim Superintendant Jessica Williams released a statement:

On June 22, 2023, after discussions with staff and others, as well as a review by the Board’s Policy Committee, the Board publicly voted to amend the dress code for students in Colleton County. As a result of the Board’s action, students are permitted to wear jeans as long as they do not have rips or holes. Reports suggesting that jeans are not allowed are false. Again, students may wear jeans without rips or holes.

Under the new policy, pants or jeans must be solid khaki, black, or navy. Sweatshirts must be crew neck with no hood and should not be more than one size larger or smaller than necessary.

Click here to see the district’s full dress code policy.

There are no stipulations to the type of bookbag students may use.

One parent says though their kids aren’t thrilled with the dress code, she doesn’t mind but is very happy that the school has done away with the clear bag policy.

“See that was a big issue because they don’t hold up,” Tangie Ohmer said. “You know when you’ve got a high schooler with a bunch of classrooms or classes to go to those tore up within the first few months of school. You know, they’re not they’re not and I will say another thing with the clear backpacks too, that I ran into trouble with my elementary school student was that for one, they’re all the exact same. So, who’s gonna stop them from going in and there were times that some things were taken.”

Meanwhile, a new face will be walking the hallways this year. Uirica Bodison is the new principal for Colleton County High School.

“I’ve heard nothing but good things about the new hire principal At the high school,” Ohmer said. “I think my biggest concern that I’m hoping for out of the new school year, accountability. The fights and things that broke down a lot last year in the high school, said Ohmer. I understand that they were doing everything they could as far as but they, the kids would end up right back at school. You know, not much time off, not much done to them and then you got the same problems over and over.”

The first week of classes in Colleton County will stagger students’ first days.

Students with last names beginning with the letters A through K will be in person Monday and Tuesday. Those students will be home Wednesday and Thursday.

Students with last names beginning with L through Z will stay home Monday and Tuesday but be in person Wednesday and Thursday.

Most Colleton County students will be at home on Friday.

