Colleton, Orangeburg County students return to school Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Students in two more school districts will be back in the classroom Monday morning.

Both the Colleton County and Orangeburg County School Districts have students beginning the new school year.

Colleton County students face changes to their dress code policy as well as partial schedules this week.

Students with last names beginning with the letters A through K will be in person Monday and Tuesday. Those students will be home Wednesday and Thursday.

Students with last names beginning with L through Z will stay home Monday and Tuesday but be in person Wednesday and Thursday.

Most Colleton County students will be at home on Friday.

Looking ahead, other Lowcountry school districts will begin their new school year later in the month.

Williamsburg County schools welcome their students on Aug. 16.

The Beaufort, Berkeley and Dorchester County School Districts begin their classes on Aug. 21.

The Charleston County School District kicks off its new school year on Aug. 23.

