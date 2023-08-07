Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Charleston Co. crash
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner has released the name of a California man who died in a motorcycle crash.
Paul Lucero, 34, of California, died at a hospital from injuries he received in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the single-motorcycle crash happened around 5:45 p.m. on Savannah Highway near Deward Avenue in Ravenel.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.
