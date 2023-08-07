Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Charleston Co. crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner has released the name of a California man who died in a motorcycle crash.

Paul Lucero, 34, of California, died at a hospital from injuries he received in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the single-motorcycle crash happened around 5:45 p.m. on Savannah Highway near Deward Avenue in Ravenel.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.