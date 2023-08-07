SC Lottery
Coroner IDs 32-year-old man killed in downtown Charleston shooting

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a shooting in downtown Charleston Sunday.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a shooting in downtown Charleston Sunday.

Akeem Jones, 32, of Charleston, died from a gunshot wound at approximately 11:48 a.m. at MUSC, coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Police said the shooting happened at a home in the 100 block of Stuart Street just before 11 a.m. Sunday. Investigators say the victim ran from the scene but collapsed near Johnson and America Streets.

No arrests have been made.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the on-duty Charleston Police central detective at 843-720-2422.

