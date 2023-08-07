Deputies investigate burned vehicle containing human remains found in Burton

SC Lottery
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after the weekend discovery of a burned vehicle with a body inside.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after the weekend discovery of a burned vehicle with a body inside.

Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle that appeared to have been set on fire in a wooded area off Ramsey Road in Burton on Saturday.

The vehicle was approximately 50 years into the woodline, deputies said. Investigators said the vehicle “was not readily identifiable at the time of the discovery” because of the extent of the fire damage.

The body has not yet been identified, deputies say. An autopsy is set for Monday to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information on the burned vehicle or any recent suspicious activity in the Ramsey Road and Ramblin Road area of Burton is asked to call Sgt. J. Snider at 843-255-3421.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous may report that information for a possible reward to Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

