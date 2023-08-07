Deputies searching for missing man in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen leaving his home on Breakaway Avenue at around midnight on Saturday.

According to the Sheriff’ Office, 51-year-old Leroy Palmer was last seen wearing khaki shorts, grey shorts, a gray tank top and a black t-shirt with multicolored Jordan slides leaving his home on August 4.

Deputies said he was seen driving a Champagne color Chevrolet Impala with an SC tag number 4667PK.

Palmer is five-feet-eight inches tall with brown eyes, black hair and weighs 160 pounds.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact Sgt. Elizabeth Renneker at 864-809-7368 or send an email to erenneker@spartanburgcounty.org.

