Deputies searching for missing man in Spartanburg Co.

In Spartanburg County the sheriff's office says they're searching for a missing man. He was last seen Saturday.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen leaving his home on Breakaway Avenue at around midnight on Saturday.

According to the Sheriff’ Office, 51-year-old Leroy Palmer was last seen wearing khaki shorts, grey shorts, a gray tank top and a black t-shirt with multicolored Jordan slides leaving his home on August 4.

Deputies said he was seen driving a Champagne color Chevrolet Impala with an SC tag number 4667PK.

Palmer is five-feet-eight inches tall with brown eyes, black hair and weighs 160 pounds.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact Sgt. Elizabeth Renneker at 864-809-7368 or send an email to erenneker@spartanburgcounty.org.

