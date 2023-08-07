SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

DUI suspect Jamie Komoroski ‘filled with regret and remorse’

Hours of video and phone calls made by DUI suspect Jamie Komoroski were released by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office last week.
By Cameron Bopp
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The woman charged with the drunk driving crash that killed a new bride on Folly Beach is sharing words of remorse with her family through newly-released jailhouse calls.

Hours of video and phone calls made by DUI suspect Jamie Komoroski were released by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office last week.

The 25-year-old was arrested in April on three counts of felony DUI and one reckless homicide charge. Police say she crashed into a golf cart traveling on Folly Beach, killing newlywed Samantha Miller just hours after her wedding.

In the phone calls made to family just days after the crash, Komoroski says she’s filled with remorse.

“We love you, Jamie,” Komoroski’s mother, Traci Komoroski, says in the phone call on May 1.

“I love you, too,” Jamie says.

“You’re a good person.”

*inaudible* “terrible, terrible person.”

“You’re not a terrible human being, Jamie,” Traci says. “There’s circumstance, and you are a good person.”

In a phone call from Jamie’s dad, Charles, made the next day, he asks how his daughter is doing.

“How are you doing, baby?” Charles says.

“I’m filled with regret and remorse,” Komoroski says.

Her dad doesn’t hear her, and she says it again, louder.

“I’m filled with regret and remorse.”

“Jamie, you’re gonna feel that” Charles says, “but it’s not completely your fault.”

“Yes, I just wish I knew if I was gonna get a bond or not,” Komoroski says.

Komoroski circling back to whether she will be granted bond is a common theme through the calls. Last Tuesday, Judge Michael Nettles denied Komoroski bond calling her a ‘flight risk.’

Nettles said the state has until March of 2024 to try this case, and if they don’t meet that, Komoroski will be allowed to bail out under certain conditions.

Click here to watch video calls made by Komoroski.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives with the Charleston Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one...
Charleston Police investigating downtown shooting that left man dead
David Don Watson, Jr. was arrested on allegations of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with...
North Charleston officer fired, charged with sexual conduct with a minor
Portions of the Lowcountry are under an enhanced chance for severe weather Monday night, the...
FIRST ALERT: Storms, damaging winds likely for parts of Lowcountry Monday night
Jamie Komoroski, 25, is charged with three counts of felony DUI causing bodily injury or death...
‘She’s trying to help me out’: DUI suspect calls released, sheriff denies favoritism
Twenty people are facing various separate charges in connection to possession of drugs, assault...
20 arrested during multi-agency warrant, crime sweep in Berkeley Co.

Latest News

This will be Redwood Materials’ second facility in the United States and its investment makes...
State’s largest economic development in Berkeley Co. getting ‘massive’ tax breaks
Land ownership is a topic of debate in Dorchester County when it comes to who is responsible...
Land ownership questions cause ditch concerns in Dorchester Co.
North Charleston has become one of the first cities in South Carolina to require its employees...
North Charleston bill to create own school district still alive, creator says
One volunteer at the Orangeburg County Animal Control and Shelter said she’s heartbroken by the...
‘Animals have become disposable’: Shelters seeing more neglect, abuse