FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks all lanes of I-26 eastbound near Exit 203
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on I-26 Monday afternoon.
The crash happened near Exit 203 around 3:30 p.m.
South Carolina Department of Transportation cameras show traffic backed up all the way to Exit 199 and is impacting eastbound traffic.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
