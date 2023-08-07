FIRST ALERT: Heat advisory issued for several counties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for multiple counties including a few in the Lowcountry area.

The heat advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. for counties including Williamsburg, Georgetown, Orangeburg, Clarendon and Bamberg.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says the heat index, or the “feels-like” temperature, could exceed 105 degrees in those counties.

The National Weather Service urges people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

People who work or spend time outside should take extra precautions:

When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.

