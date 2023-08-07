FIRST ALERT: Parts of the Lowcountry are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Live 5 First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for today due to the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms this evening and tonight. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for Georgetown, Williamsburg, and Orangeburg Counties through midnight tonight.

There is an *enhanced* risk of severe storms for most of the area this evening (risk level 3 out of 5), with damaging wind gusts the greatest concern. Minor weakening is possible as these storms approach the coastline. The storms should subside by midnight with dry weather out the door Tuesday morning. Another round of strong storms are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. The best chance of these storms will be along, and south, of I-26.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Storms Possible Late. High 97.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 96.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 94.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 93.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered PM Storms. High 93.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 94.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 95.

