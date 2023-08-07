FIRST ALERT: Storms, damaging winds likely for parts of Lowcountry Monday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Storm Prediction Center raised the chances of severe weather for much of the Lowcountry for Monday evening.

The Live 5 Weather team declared Monday a First Alert Weather Day because of the stronger chance of storms. Coastal areas of the Lowcountry are under a “slight” chance of severe weather, a two on a five-point scale. But inland areas, including inland Colleton and Berkeley Counties as well as Dorchester and Williamsburg Counties, are under an “enhanced” chance for severe weather, a three on that five-point scale.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said the chance for the strongest thunderstorms will occur between 7 p.m. and midnight. The biggest threat from the storms will be damaging winds.

“We are going to be on the lookout once we get into the evening hours and this is why a First Alert weather day has been prompted,” Sovine said. “About 7 p.m. on through midnight, there’s going to be a line of storms and most likely approaching from the west. Now, maybe not everybody gets it but should be pretty widespread area of storms that do move close to the coast and produce some strong to severe thunderstorms.”

FIRST ALERT: We have just issued a First Alert Weather Day for today as the risk of severe storms is increasing across parts of the area.

TIMELINE: 7PM - Midnight

WHO: Strongest storms inland, severe potential to the coast.

Heat advisory in effect from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. for some counties

National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for multiple counties including a few in the Lowcountry area.

The heat advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. for counties including Williamsburg, Georgetown, Orangeburg, Clarendon and Bamberg.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says the heat index, or the “feels-like” temperature, could exceed 105 degrees in those counties.

The National Weather Service urges people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

People who work or spend time outside should take extra precautions:

When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.

