SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Gas prices rise again slightly after last week’s larger hike

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in South Carolina rose again last week, although nowhere near as sharp a jump as the previous week.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The average price for a gallon of gasoline in South Carolina rose again last week, although nowhere near as sharp a jump as the previous week.

The average price for a gallon of gas in the state is $3.49, an increase of 1.3 cents per gallon. Combined with last week’s jump of 19 cents, the price has jumped 20 cents over the past two weeks, according to GasBuddy, which surveys approximately 3,000 gas stations across the state each week.

Click here to find the cheapest gas in your neighborhood.

GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan, attributes the continued rise in prices to a rise in oil prices and continued pressure from hot weather that has affected refineries. But he notes the slowdown in increases, saying they have appeared to have hit a peak over the weekend.

“The price of diesel, however, continues to rise at a fairly strong pace, with average prices up nearly 15 cents per gallon from a week ago,” he said. “Diesel will likely continue to see upward momentum while gasoline price increases should become more limited. But, with oil remaining under pressure from Saudi Arabia extending its 1 million barrel per day production cut into September, the respite from gasoline rising may not last long.”

De Haan said hurricane season, which will likely become more active in the weeks ahead, could add uncertainty to prices.

The cheapest gas in the state was selling gas at $3.15 per gallon while the most expensive was at $3.99.

As of Monday morning, the lowest price per gallon in the Tri-County area was $3.38 at a Moncks Corner Shell station.

Monday’s average statewide price of $3.49 per gallon was 35.8 cents per gallon higher than one month ago, but 6.6 per gallon lower than one year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.79. The national average is up 28.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 22.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives with the Charleston Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one...
Charleston Police investigating downtown shooting that left man dead
David Don Watson, Jr. was arrested on allegations of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with...
North Charleston officer fired, charged with sexual conduct with a minor
Jamie Komoroski, 25, is charged with three counts of felony DUI causing bodily injury or death...
‘She’s trying to help me out’: DUI suspect calls released, sheriff denies favoritism
Twenty people are facing various separate charges in connection to possession of drugs, assault...
20 arrested during multi-agency warrant, crime sweep in Berkeley Co.
Just days after being indicted in federal court in Washington D.C., former president Donald...
Fmr. President Trump headlines annual SC GOP fundraiser in Columbia

Latest News

A heat advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. for counties including...
FIRST ALERT: Heat advisory issued for several counties
School begins Monday morning for some Colleton County students.
Colleton County students face dress code changes on first day at school
U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn will be hosting a dedication and plaque presentation ceremony in...
VIDEO: Clyburn to dedicate post office, present check to Claflin University
The heat advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. for counties including...
VIDEO: Multiple counties under a heat advisory Monday