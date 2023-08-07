Gas prices rise again slightly after last week’s larger hike

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The average price for a gallon of gasoline in South Carolina rose again last week, although nowhere near as sharp a jump as the previous week.

The average price for a gallon of gas in the state is $3.49, an increase of 1.3 cents per gallon. Combined with last week’s jump of 19 cents, the price has jumped 20 cents over the past two weeks, according to GasBuddy, which surveys approximately 3,000 gas stations across the state each week.

GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan, attributes the continued rise in prices to a rise in oil prices and continued pressure from hot weather that has affected refineries. But he notes the slowdown in increases, saying they have appeared to have hit a peak over the weekend.

“The price of diesel, however, continues to rise at a fairly strong pace, with average prices up nearly 15 cents per gallon from a week ago,” he said. “Diesel will likely continue to see upward momentum while gasoline price increases should become more limited. But, with oil remaining under pressure from Saudi Arabia extending its 1 million barrel per day production cut into September, the respite from gasoline rising may not last long.”

De Haan said hurricane season, which will likely become more active in the weeks ahead, could add uncertainty to prices.

The cheapest gas in the state was selling gas at $3.15 per gallon while the most expensive was at $3.99.

As of Monday morning, the lowest price per gallon in the Tri-County area was $3.38 at a Moncks Corner Shell station.

Monday’s average statewide price of $3.49 per gallon was 35.8 cents per gallon higher than one month ago, but 6.6 per gallon lower than one year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.79. The national average is up 28.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 22.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

