Goose Creek shooting sends one to hospital

Goose Creek investigators say a man was injured early Monday when someone walked up to his vehicle and fired shots.
Goose Creek investigators say a man was injured early Monday when someone walked up to his vehicle and fired shots.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek Police are investigating an early-morning shooting that left one person injured.

Police responded to a call at 6:38 a.m. about a shooting on Amy Drive near the intersection of Montague Plantation, Capt. James Emerson said. Officers began searching the area until dispatchers received a call from the North Charleston Police Department notifying them that a shooting victim had been found on Rivers Avenue.

EMS took the victim to an area hospital, Emerson said.

Investigators say a male gunman walked up to a vehicle and fired multiple shots at the person inside. The shooter then ran away and the victim drove off.

No description of the gunman was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Goose Creek Police at 843-863-5200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

