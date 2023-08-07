Heat index over 105° and storms possible late today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Heat Advisory is in effect for Inland Georgetown, Williamsburg, Clarendon, Orangeburg and Bamberg counties from 11 AM until 7 PM today. Expect a hot start to the work week with plenty of sunshine sending temperatures into the mid to upper 90s by this afternoon. Heat index values over 105° are expected today with the peak of the heat between Noon - 5 PM. A sunny, hot and dry afternoon is expected before a round of storms is possible this evening. Storms will develop in the Upstate this afternoon and race across the Midlands early this evening. Storms will begin arriving in the Lowcountry toward sunset. There is a *SLIGHT* risk of severe storms this evening with damaging wind gusts the greatest concern. The storms should subside by midnight with dry weather out the door Tuesday morning. Another round of strong storms are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. The best chance of these storms will be along, and south, of I-26.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Storms Possible Late. High 97.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 96.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 94.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 93.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered PM Storms. High 93.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 94.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 95.

