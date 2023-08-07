Motorcyclist killed in 4-vehicle Beaufort County crash

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Sunday night crash that killed a motorcyclist.

The crash happened at approximately 7 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Highway 278 and Buckwalter Parkway, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

Investigators say a 2020 four-door Toyota traveling east on Highway 278 struck a 2019 Mercedes utility vehicle and a 2000 Honda motorcycle. That crash caused the motorcycle to collide with a 2020 Chevrolet utility vehicle, Pye said.

The motorcycle driver died from injuries in that crash, Pye said. The drivers of the Mercedes and the Toyota were taken to area hospitals.

The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet were not injured, Pye said.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the motorcyclist.

The crash remains under investigation.

