New S.C. law requires pool contractors to get another license to protect homeowners

Horry County's Director of Code Enforcement says homeowners should ask to see a pool contractor's general contractors license before paying any money or booking work.(WMBF)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - If you don’t have one already, the August heat may tempt some homeowners into getting a pool of their own this summer.

But before you buy, Tommy Smith, Horry County’s director of code enforcement, encourages you to do your research, especially with a new state law now in place.

The new law states all pool contractors must have a general contractor’s license with a swimming pool subclassification. Contractors can instead have a residential builder’s license, but they must have one or the other to get a permit for construction across the state.

“That was not the case before that. Commercial pools required licensed contractors, residential did not, but now they do. That affords some protection to the homeowner with pools because pools have become very popular since COVID,” Smith said.

The law was introduced as a House bill in March 2023. Both the House and the Senate approved it and it was signed into law in May. It also went into effect in May, which didn’t give contractors much time to get a new license.

The state recognized that and offered a grace period. It started August 1 and goes through September 30.

If you are a contractor and can prove to the state that you are working on getting your general contractors license, the state will give you a temporary license, valid only for six months.

The legislation also requires that the value of work performed on residential pools must fall within the licensee’s cost threshold. This means contractors must have a valid license that covers the total cost of the pool installation project.

Smith said this law was a long time coming and adds an extra layer of protection for homeowners.

Right now, he said he’s staying busy making sure the contractors he deals with on a regular basis understand the new legislation, otherwise, he could soon have to issue citations for any work completed without the proper licenses.

“This is one of the first things we check that you’re properly licensed and credentialed for the work you’re trying to pull the permit for,” said Smith.

There are some exemptions to the new law, as well as a grandfather clause for certain permits.

CLICK HERE for more information. You can also get in touch with Horry County’s Department of code enforcement by calling 843-915-5090.

