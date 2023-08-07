North Charleston bill to create own school district still alive, creator says

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The lawmaker who filed a bill in the spring to remove North Charleston schools from the county district and create a new district, says that bill is still alive and will be discussed in the upcoming session. In the meantime, he and the leaders he has talked to hope to work with district leadership to remedy their concerns that led to the bill.

District 113 Rep. Marvin Pendarvis says it takes legislation a while to make its way through the system and admits it would be a huge undertaking to create a separate school district. He says the bill is alive, for now.

“It’s sitting in committee. I believe it was sent to the Charleston delegation for us to consider there hasn’t been much movement,” Pendarvis says.

Pendarvis, and North Charleston leaders, Mayor Keith Summey and council members said at the time, the desire to leave the district came from the district underfunding and failing North Charleston. The district responded with its analysis of the situation, in part including the following:

North Charleston’s schools currently account for 30.32% of the District’s total student population yet receive approximately 35.6% of funds allocated for schools. In addition, the average budgeted per-pupil allocation in FY2023 for North Charleston schools was $16,645.18 compared to that for all other CCSD schools at $14,171.06; isolating North Charleston’s schools served through Acceleration Schools boasts a $19,532.61 per pupil allocation.

In June, the Charleston County School District announced the hiring of Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien to take over from interim Superintendent Don Kennedy. Pendarvis says since filing the bill, he’s been in contact with the district and city leaders.

“I’ve had conversations with the previous since the previous superintendent. I also got a chance to introduce myself and have an initial conversation with the current and new superintendent. And so I’m optimistic that there will be some momentum as to how we address the underlying needs that the bill was attempting to highlight,” Pendarvis says.

Pendarvis says that while the bill is still very much in play, he considers the new leadership to be an opportunity for a new start and new solutions to the concerns that prompted the bill.

“I would like to see a detailed plan for how the district is going to ensure that North Charleston stew, schools and students are serviced in a way that’s necessary and in the best way possible. I’m looking at as we’re starting straight from scratch. While the board is still the same, there’s new leadership within the district and I think it’s important for them to understand some of the things that we’ve been trying to work to address as relates to educational funding,” Pendarvis says.

Pendarvis says following the budget decisions made for the upcoming year, it is encouraging to see certain investments. For example, the district redirected funds from other lower-priority projects, to make improvements to the Stall High School Athletic and Garrett Athletic facilities in North Charleston.

But, Pendarvis says that’s only a first step and he’s hoping to see more investment in North Charleston.

“Everyone who I’ve had a conversation with is in support of ensuring that we do something to address the issues that exist within North Charleston schools. I’ve had conversations with school leadership, some members of the school board and even community leaders who have reached out and really have been supportive not only of the conversation that we’re trying to start, but also want to see some momentum on the bill,” Pendarvis says.

Pendarvis says further action on the bill depends on the planning he and his constituents see from the district this year.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.