Officials: Al Cannon Detention Center inmate assaults deputy

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County detention deputy is recovering after officials say he was assaulted by an inmate Friday morning.

Kalif Mungin, 19, was charged with attempted murder in connection to the assault.

The assault happened in a housing unit at the Al Cannon Detention Center after midnight on Friday, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.

Master Detention Deputy Reynolds Reeves lost consciousness and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Knapp said. Reeves was released from the hospital later that day.

Mungin has been at the Al Cannon Detention Center since November in connection to various charges related to a shooting.

Reeves has been with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office since December 2017, Knapp said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.