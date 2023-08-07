SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Teen, 14, arrested after family says 12-year-old shot at birthday sleepover

Police said the 14-year-old suspect is being held at a juvenile detention center on a charge of manslaughter. (KARE, FAMILY PHOTO, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Police on Sunday announced the arrest of a 14-year-old in the shooting death of a 12-year-old in St. Paul, Minnesota.

St. Paul police said the 14-year-old is being held at a juvenile detention center on a charge of manslaughter. Police have not identified him.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died. Family identified the 12-year-old as Markee Jones, KSTP-TV reported.

Martez Hill told the station that his nephew, Jones, was shot during a birthday celebration. He said about 14 kids were having a sleepover. They were playing with a gun when it went off, Hill said.

“This should’ve never happened,” he told KSTP-TV.

“I hope this brings a lot of attention to people who have firearms to make sure you keep your gun safely locked away,” Jones’ aunt Lakrisha Hill said. “Kids are curious, and now I have a nephew to bury because of somebody else’s mistake.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Komoroski, 25, is charged with three counts of felony DUI causing bodily injury or death...
‘She’s trying to help me out’: DUI suspect calls released, sheriff denies favoritism
David Don Watson, Jr. was arrested on allegations of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with...
North Charleston officer fired, charged with sexual conduct with a minor
Detectives with the Charleston Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one...
Charleston Police investigating downtown shooting that left 1 dead
Twenty people are facing various separate charges in connection to possession of drugs, assault...
20 arrested during multi-agency warrant, crime sweep in Berkeley Co.
One mother is demanding better for her children after what she said were questionable...
Documents show toddler escapes from Mount Pleasant daycare

Latest News

Police said the 14-year-old suspect is being held at a juvenile detention center on a charge of...
Family demands answers after teen arrested in shooting death of 12-year-old
Trident Medical Center’s Live Oak Mental Health and Wellness building opened a brand-new...
Facility opens doors to new adolescent unit, resources to address mental health
VIDEO: First day of school schedules for the Lowcountry
VIDEO: Colleton Co. School District's first day of school schedule