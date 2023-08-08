Beaufort County deputies investigating shooting on Lady’s Island

LADY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent one victim to the hospital.

Deputies responded at 11:50 a.m. to the area of Sandy Lane on Lady’s Island where the shooting had been reported.

Investigators did not initially find any shooting victims but then were called to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for a person with gunshot wounds, deputies say.

Crews remain in the area interviewing possible witnesses and collecting evidence.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

