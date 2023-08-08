Berkeley Co. Schools host 10th annual active shooter training

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District says safety is the most important thing they can give their families, which is why the five law enforcement agencies that serve the county participated in Tuesday’s annual training.

Officials say this training will prepare them for the chance of any sort of active assailant or school shooter.

The district had a total of 51 officers, making it the highest number of participants since the training started. The officers lined the halls of Hanahan High Tuesday firing simulation, or fake bullets, at targets and communicating with each other on how to capture a suspect.

The officers came from Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Moncks Corner Police, Charleston Police, Goose Creek Police and Hanahan Police Departments.

According to Tim Knight, the director of security and emergency management for the district, only 46 out of the 48 schools in the district have a full-time school resource officer because of staffing issues. He says for the two schools that don’t, there’s a neighboring school within 100 yards of it with someone who is full-time.

“I want our parents to know that we are working very hard every day to keep their kids safe in our school,” Knight said. “Not only the SROs, but our teachers. It’s our administrators, our front office staff. Everybody is working hard.”

In Tuesday’s training, the officers were taught how to navigate the halls properly while still looking out for the safety of one another. They also participated in active shooter simulations that gave them a hands-on approach to a situation and were given feedback on how to improve their response.

