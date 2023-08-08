SC Lottery
Butcher & Bee closing its Charleston location next month

Longtime Charleston restaurant, Butcher & Bee, announced it is closing its doors in September.
By Michal Higdon
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Longtime Charleston restaurant, Butcher & Bee, announced it is closing its doors in September.

In an Instagram post, the restaurant owners said the time has come for them to hang up their aprons because it was no longer sustainable.

“The Bee was born as a tiny sandwich shop with a big idea and has always been a passion project and incredibly personal,” the post said. “As such, we never put profits ahead of mission at the Bee, and as times, preferences, and our costs have changed, we’ve determined that this concept, in this location, is no longer sustainable. We had a great run and while closing is brutal, we are proud of living our values, even in challenging times. Just as important, we are excited and optimistic about what lies ahead.”

The post went on to say, “We love our team and community. Our community loves The Daily.”

The plan is to create a pop-up of The Daily inside the Butcher & Bee space. The owners say it will be The Daily +. It will be The Daily plus more parking, plus more seats, plus booze, plus an onsite bakery, plus Wi-Fi.

“A location of The Daily that’s easier for regulars and locals to frequent, that can provide a home for much of our team plus a path for growth,” the post stated.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Butcher & Bee will continue to operate Thursday-Monday with the last service being on Sunday, September 3.

Butcher & Bee will continue to operate their location in Nashville.⠀⠀⠀

“We are very proud of and thankful to the team, past and present, that makes up B&B Charleston,” the post stated. “Now it’s time to send the Charleston Bee out in style, to celebrate the conclusion of this chapter. We are excited to welcome you, cook for you, and to open some fun wines.”

