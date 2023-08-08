CAA announces College of Charleston men’s basketball conference opponents for 2023-24 season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Coastal Athletic Association announced each institution’s men’s basketball conference opponents for the 2023-24 season on Tuesday.

The defending CAA Men’s Basketball Champions, the College of Charleston Cougars will look to defend their conference title this season as they enter year three under head coach Pat Kelsey.

The CAA teams will face all 13 league members as part of an 18-game conference schedule. There are four home-only opponents and four away-only opponents as part of a slate that provides each team with nine home and nine road contests.

The College of Charleston’s 2023-24 CAA men’s basketball opponents are as follows:

Charleston

(Repeat Opponents in BOLD, *indicates permanent repeat opponent)

Home: Campbell*, Drexel, Elon, Hofstra, Monmouth, North Carolina A&T, UNCW*, Towson, William & Mary

Away: Campbell*, Delaware, Hampton, Hofstra, UNCW*, Northeastern, Stony Brook, Towson, William & Mary

Conference games will primarily be slated for a Thursday/Saturday schedule with some contests played on Mondays. For the fifth consecutive year, CAA matchups will be available on FloHoops, CBS Sports Network, and local television partners throughout the league’s footprint. In addition, the semifinals and final of the CAA Men’s Basketball Championship will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

