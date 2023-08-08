Coroner identifies human remains found in woods as missing Greenville man

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a death investigation is underway after a decomposed body was found Tuesday morning.

Deputies said a call came in at 8:40 a.m. for a body, which was mainly skeletal remains, was found behind a business located on West Blue Ridge Drive by employees marking wetlands.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the remains of the victim as 40-year-old James Michael Smith.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Smith was reported missing in July and was last seen on White Horse Road.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay tuned for further details.

