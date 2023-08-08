SC Lottery
Coroner IDs victim of deadly single-vehicle crash in Berkeley County

The Berkeley County coroner has identified a Huger man who died Monday night in a single-vehicle crash.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County coroner has identified a Huger man who died Monday night in a single-vehicle crash.

Michael Nick, 69, died around 11:45 p.m. Monday after being taken to the hospital, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

The crash occurred on Halfway Creek Road near Guerins Bridge Road at approximately 9:16 p.m., Lance Cpl. Nick Pye of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say a 2003 Lexus sedan was traveling east on Halfway Creek Road when it went off the road to the right and struck a tree. The driver died from their injuries at an area hospital, Pye said.

Troopers were still investigating the crash as of Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

