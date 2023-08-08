Coroner IDs victim of deadly single-vehicle crash in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County coroner has identified a Huger man who died Monday night in a single-vehicle crash.
Michael Nick, 69, died around 11:45 p.m. Monday after being taken to the hospital, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.
The crash occurred on Halfway Creek Road near Guerins Bridge Road at approximately 9:16 p.m., Lance Cpl. Nick Pye of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
Investigators say a 2003 Lexus sedan was traveling east on Halfway Creek Road when it went off the road to the right and struck a tree. The driver died from their injuries at an area hospital, Pye said.
Troopers were still investigating the crash as of Tuesday afternoon.
