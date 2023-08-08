Dangerous storms move through Lowcountry Monday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The strong thunderstorms predicted for Monday night have made their way through the Lowcountry and off the coast Monday night.

The National Weather Service in Charleston issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Charleston and Colleton Counties, and it expired at 10:45 p.m.

Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh tracked a line of storms that had wind gusts that reached up to 80 mph in Colleton County around 9 p.m.

Seeing some high velocity numbers in this line of storms in Colleton County and Green Pond in particular near 80 mph. Be safe in these areas under severe thunderstorm warnings. @Live5News #scwx pic.twitter.com/EqDAFMoc0J — Bill Walsh (@BILLWALSHTV) August 8, 2023

The line of thunderstorms was located near Bennetts Point at 9:20 p.m., moving southeast at 25 mph.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Beaufort, Colleton, Jasper, Berkeley, Dorchester, Charleston and Hampton Counties and has since expired.

Getting ominous across the Lowcountry... Severe Thunderstorm Watches and Warnings are still in effect as we go through the rest of the evening. #scwx #chswx Posted by Meteorologist Dorien Minor - Live 5 News on Monday, August 7, 2023

Niki Gilchrist sent in these photos of tonight's storms from the Summerville area. Thanks for the photos, Niki! Stay safe! #chsnews #chswx pic.twitter.com/BvrRHv9Kd8 — Live5News (@Live5News) August 8, 2023

The Live 5 Weather team declared Monday a First Alert Weather Day because of the stronger chance of storms. Coastal areas of the Lowcountry are under a “slight” chance of severe weather, a two on a five-point scale. But inland areas, including inland Colleton and Berkeley Counties as well as Dorchester and Williamsburg Counties, are under an “enhanced” chance for severe weather, a three on that five-point scale.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said the chance for the strongest thunderstorms will occur between 7 p.m. and midnight. The biggest threat from the storms will be damaging winds.

“We are going to be on the lookout once we get into the evening hours and this is why a First Alert weather day has been prompted,” Sovine said. “About 7 p.m. on through midnight, there’s going to be a line of storms and most likely approaching from the west. Now, maybe not everybody gets it but should be pretty widespread area of storms that do move close to the coast and produce some strong to severe thunderstorms.”

FIRST ALERT: We have just issued a First Alert Weather Day for today as the risk of severe storms is increasing across parts of the area.

TIMELINE: 7PM - Midnight

WHO: Strongest storms inland, severe potential to the coast.

WHAT: Severe storms - biggest threat damaging winds. pic.twitter.com/ZLcc5SNJZH — Joey Sovine Live 5 (@JoeySovine) August 7, 2023

Heat advisory expanded for entire Lowcountry

The National Weather Service expanded a heat advisory to cover all Lowcountry counties for Monday afternoon into the evening.

The heat advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. for Williamsburg, Georgetown, Orangeburg, Clarendon and Bamberg Counties. It will be in effect for the rest of the Lowcountry, including Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Beaufort and Colleton Counties, until 6 p.m.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says the heat index, or the “feels-like” temperature, could exceed 105 degrees in those counties.

The National Weather Service urges people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

People who work or spend time outside should take extra precautions:

When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.

The Lowcountry is under an expanded heat advisory for Monday and a storm threat for Monday night.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.