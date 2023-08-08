SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Dorchester Co. man pleads guilty to selling untracable firearms

A Saint George man will spend two years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to firearm...
A Saint George man will spend two years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to firearm charges.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Saint George man will spend two years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to firearm charges.

Jerome Daniel Sanders, 44, pled guilty to dealing privately manufactured firearms without a license and possessing a firearms silencer in violation of the National Firearms Act.

Prosecutors said Sanders began selling the guns online in 2020.

Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives found Sanders was able to mass produce untraceable firearms and sell them without a license.

From 2020 until 2022, Sanders listed 112 firearms online and sold others in person, prosecutors said. Some of those sales and a homemade silencer were sold to undercover ATF agents, prosecutors said.

“Untraceable firearms in the hands of dangerous persons pose a significant threat to the safety of our communities,” U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs said. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office will investigate and prosecute those who illegally manufacture untraceable firearms and sell them for profit without a license.”

During a search warrant in June 2023, investigators recovered 35 firearms with serial numbers, 28 firearms without serial numbers, a cutting machine, a drill press and cash.

Sanders was also sentenced to three years of court-ordered supervision at the end of his sentence.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portions of the Lowcountry are under an enhanced chance for severe weather Monday night, the...
Dangerous storms move through Lowcountry Monday night
The Charleston Police Department says a woman who was reported missing Friday night has been...
Charleston Police locate missing woman
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after the weekend...
Deputies investigate burned vehicle containing human remains found in Burton
Kalif Mungin, 19, was charged with attempted murder in connection to the assault.
Officials: Al Cannon Detention Center inmate assaults deputy
Hours of video and phone calls made by DUI suspect Jamie Komoroski were released by the...
DUI suspect Jamie Komoroski ‘filled with regret and remorse’

Latest News

A restored Rosenwald School is shown in St. George, S.C., Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Jewish...
Dorchester County school gets attention for its role in history
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed one person Monday night...
Coroner IDs victim of deadly single-vehicle crash in Berkeley County
The Berkeley County coroner has identified a Huger man who died Monday night in a...
VIDEO: Troopers investigating fatal single-vehicle crash in Berkeley County
The Rosenwald School in St. George was one of thousands across the south that educated black...
VIDEO: Dorchester County school gets attention for its role in history