Dorchester Co. man pleads guilty to selling untracable firearms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Saint George man will spend two years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to firearm charges.

Jerome Daniel Sanders, 44, pled guilty to dealing privately manufactured firearms without a license and possessing a firearms silencer in violation of the National Firearms Act.

Prosecutors said Sanders began selling the guns online in 2020.

Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives found Sanders was able to mass produce untraceable firearms and sell them without a license.

From 2020 until 2022, Sanders listed 112 firearms online and sold others in person, prosecutors said. Some of those sales and a homemade silencer were sold to undercover ATF agents, prosecutors said.

“Untraceable firearms in the hands of dangerous persons pose a significant threat to the safety of our communities,” U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs said. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office will investigate and prosecute those who illegally manufacture untraceable firearms and sell them for profit without a license.”

During a search warrant in June 2023, investigators recovered 35 firearms with serial numbers, 28 firearms without serial numbers, a cutting machine, a drill press and cash.

Sanders was also sentenced to three years of court-ordered supervision at the end of his sentence.

