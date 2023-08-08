SC Lottery
Eight candidates file for N. Charleston mayoral race

Candidate filing is officially open for city-wide elections here in the Lowcountry.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Candidate filing is officially open for city-wide elections in the Lowcountry.

When filing opened on Monday, eight candidates made their intentions to be the next mayor of North Charleston official.

Of those eight names, one noticeably missing from the ballot is current North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey.

Summey announced in March he would not seek an eighth term in office.

SCVotes shows eight candidates have officially filed to be Summey’s successor.

Candidates include former North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess, Russ Coletti, North Charleston councilwoman Rhonda Jerome, former city councilman Todd Olds, Charleston County Council Chair Teddy Pryor, businessman John Singletary, Samuel Whatley and nonprofit founder Jesse Williams.

Others have expressed interest in the seat but have not officially filed.

Candidates have until noon on Aug. 21 to file.

READ MORE: Tecklenburg files for final re-election campaign

In addition to the mayoral race, seven city council seats will be up for grabs.

The general election will be held on Nov. 7.

