Fight over beachfront development on Folly Beach heads back to court

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The future of a beachfront development on Folly Beach now rests in the hands of the court.

An appeals court ruled in favor of the city, several organizations and homeowners allowing a lawsuit against the state to move forward.

It revolves around whether or not developments on the super beachfront lots are allowed.

The South Carolina Environmental Law Project filed the lawsuit in 2019 arguing that the land is below the average high water level and artificial beach renourishment cannot be used to create private, developable land.

“We hope the Court’s ruling helps put an end to the prolific abuse of standing as a means to prevent citizens from seeking redress of critical environmental and public health issues, particularly where, as here, the Plaintiffs clearly have economic, aesthetic, recreational and property interests at stake,” Amy Armstrong, executive director of the South Carolina Environmental Law Project, said. “We are also pleased that the Court recognized that the question of ownership of public trust tidelands following a tax-payer-funded renourishment project is a novel and important issue that needs to be addressed. We look forward to presenting our case before the trial court in the coming months.”

Every couple of years, those lots get renourished with sand and then that sand naturally washes away through avulsion.

The city is asking the state to prevent future developments, saying if they’re built, there would be no more beach left to enjoy.

SCELP says South Carolina courts have never been asked to address ownership of created beachfront land and the decision could prove critical to conservation.

The case will now head back to circuit court.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.