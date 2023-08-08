Final determination limits horseshoe crab harvests in Cape Romain refuge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A final determination from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service states the practice of horseshoe crab harvesting has negative impacts on the ecosystem of Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge.

Officials said the rate at which the crabs were removed had negative impacts on the species the refuge was designed to protect.

The agency said the harvesting of horseshoe crabs can not happen during spawning season.

In its determination, the agency said it did not have sole control over the waters based on a 1991 lease that allows the state of South Carolina to authorize marine life to be removed from the refuge.

Fish and Wildlife officials, however, said they can limit the times at which harvesting can occur leading to the blocking of harvesting between March 15 and July 15.

Horseshoe crab eggs provide a vital source of food for certain species of endangered birds. Officials cited the density of red knots is lower when fewer horseshoe crab eggs are on the beach.

“After decades of overharvesting of horseshoe crabs, wildlife can now find true sanctuary in Cape Romain,” Defenders of Wildlife Southeast Program Director Ben Prater said. “It’s a welcome reprieve for the many species that rely on Cape Romain’s beaches and marshes, including migratory shorebirds that count on the horseshoe crab eggs to fuel their long journeys. This is a historical conservation milestone for Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge.”

Harvesters of horseshoe crabs have long sold them to biomedical companies where they are bled to produce Limulus amoebocyte lysate.

Officials estimate 25,000 crabs were removed during one spawning season with nearly 3,000 removed per night.

Once bled, the crabs only need to be released in state waters comparable to where they were harvested but not the exact location, according to state law.

