FIRST ALERT: Heat advisory in effect for Lowcountry Tuesday

Most of the Lowcountry finds itself in a heat advisory Tuesday afternoon.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Most of the Lowcountry finds itself in a heat advisory Tuesday afternoon.

With heat index values expected between 105 and 110 deg the heat advisory is in effect from noon until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Because of the heat, Live 5 meteorologists have declared Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day.

Live 5 First Alert Meteorologist Joey Sovine said some areas in Charleston County may exceed heat index values of 110 deg.

Tuesday’s heat advisory is in effect for Charleston, Colleton, Beaufort, Dorchester, Berkeley and Georgetown counties in the Lowcountry until 8 p.m.

The National Weather Service urges people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

People who work or spend time outside should take extra precautions:

  • When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
  • Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
  • Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.
  • To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.
  • Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.

