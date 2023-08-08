FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heat index over 105° again today!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We have issued a First Alert Weather Day for today due to excessive heat expected again today. A Heat Advisory has been issued for the Lowcountry from Noon until 8PM. Heat index values between 105-110° are expected today. In fact, a few areas near Highway 17 in Charleston County may exceed 110° for a few hours.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 95.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 92.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 92.
FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 93.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 94.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 95.
