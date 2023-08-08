SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heat index over 105° again today!

By Joey Sovine
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We have issued a First Alert Weather Day for today due to excessive heat expected again today. A Heat Advisory has been issued for the Lowcountry from Noon until 8PM. Heat index values between 105-110° are expected today. In fact, a few areas near Highway 17 in Charleston County may exceed 110° for a few hours.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 95.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 92.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 92.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 93.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 94.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 95.

Heat Returns Tuesday With Pop-Up Storms!