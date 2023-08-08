SC Lottery
‘He will be greatly missed:’ 15-year-old killed by falling tree during severe storms in Anderson

A 15-year-old was killed when a tree fell on him in South Carolina on Monday evening, officials said. (Source: WHNS)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office confirmed that crews responded Monday afternoon after a tree hit a 15-year-old in Anderson.

The Coroner’s Office said the incident happened along Arnold Drive near Kings Road at around 5:00 p.m. during Monday’s severe storms.

According to the coroner’s office, the victim stopped at his grandparent’s house during the storm and was at the entrance to the garage when a large tree reportedly uprooted, fell and landed on him.

Evan Kinley, 15, was killed during a severe storm in Anderson on Monday night.
Evan Kinley, 15, was killed during a severe storm in Anderson on Monday night.(Provided by family)

The coroner identified the victim as 15-year-old Evan Kinley from Anderson. He was a sophomore at TL Hanna High School. He was also a volunteer junior firefighter with Broadway Fire Department.

Evan Kinley, 15, was a volunteer firefighter. He was killed during a severe storm in Anderson.
Evan Kinley, 15, was a volunteer firefighter. He was killed during a severe storm in Anderson.(Broadway Fire Department)

Following the incident, Anderson School District 5 sent out the following message to the entire district.

“Anderson Five Family, It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that tonight, Evan Kinley, a tenth grade student at TL Hanna High School was tragically killed during the thunderstorms. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time, and additional support staff members will serve at TL Hanna tomorrow to help students and staff process this tragedy. Words never seem to convey comfort during a time like this, but please take a moment to remember why we are in the roles that we are, and please keep Evan, his family, and the TLH students, faculty, and staff in mind as you go about your day tomorrow. As the district learns more information about arrangements, we will be sure to send that information out accordingly.”

Anderson School District 5 Superintendent Brenda Kelley

The coroner ruled Kinley’s death as accidental and classified it as a death resulting from severe weather.

“We want everyone to know that Evan was a huge fan of Jesus he loved Jesus and followed his word strongly! He is definitely in heaven. And he will be so greatly missed.”

Chris Kinley - Evan's father

MORE COVERAGE: Thousands without power, trees down across the Carolinas as storms continue

