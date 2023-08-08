‘Heavy hearts’: Condolences flood social media following Dillon County sheriff’s unexpected death
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An overwhelming show of support and love flooded social media on Tuesday after many learned of Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell’s death.
Pernell died on Monday at his home, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.
Law enforcement agencies in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, along with lawmakers, offered their condolences on the sheriff’s sudden passing.
“Adequate words do not exist to convey my feelings about the loss of my friend and fellow sheriff. His love for Dillon County was unrivaled. That love is what made him such a phenomenal sheriff,” Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace wrote.
“Sheriff Douglas ‘Humbunny’ Pernell was a true leader who was devoted to serving Dillon County. I enjoyed working with him and seeing his selfless commitment to his community,” wrote Congressman Russell Fry.
Pernell’s body left the Grand Strand Medical Center on Tuesday morning following an autopsy and was escorted back to Dillon County. His cause of death has not been released.
Below is the outpouring of support seen for Pernell’s family and the Dillon County community:
