Hwy. 162 shut down after shooting leaves one person dead
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Colleton County Tuesday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office says Highway 162 in Colleton County is shut down while authorities investigate. Deputies say at least one person is dead.
Drivers are asked to use alternate routes if possible.
This is a developing story.
