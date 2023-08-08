SC Lottery
Judge sentences man to 30 years in deadly North Charleston shooting

A man has learned how long he will spend in prison after a Charleston County judge sentenced him in a 2019 shooting.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has learned how long he will spend in prison after a Charleston County judge sentenced him in a 2019 shooting.

Michael Tiven Bolton, 32, was sentenced to a negotiated term of 30 years, court records state.

Authorities said the shooting happened outside the Suburban Lodge on Meeting Street around 1:39 a.m. on Dec. 22, 2019.

Shaquanna Matthews, 38, of North Charleton, died from injuries she received in the shooting, according to the Charleston County Coroner. A man was wounded in the shoulder.

Another man, Michael C. Whitlock Jr., was also charged in the shooting. Court documents show Whitlock confessed to firing 14 shots into a crowd.

A court date has not yet been set for Whitlock.

