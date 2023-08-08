SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

July heat waves hit crucial warming threshold

FILE - People watch the stand atop a rock formation to watch sunset, July 30, 2023, in Phoenix....
FILE - People watch the stand atop a rock formation to watch sunset, July 30, 2023, in Phoenix. At about summer's halfway point, the record-breaking heat and weather extremes are both unprecedented and unsurprising, hellish yet boring in some ways, scientists say. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - July’s sweltering heat offers a glimpse of what future summers might look like.

That is because the average global temperature hit a crucial threshold that scientists have warned the world should stay under.

According to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, July’s temperatures were 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than the pre-industrial era.

Scientists have considered that threshold as the key tipping point for the planet.

If it is exceeded in the long-term, the world could face more extreme weather than previously experienced.

According to an environmental non-profit, there have been 10 other months that the Earth was above the threshold. But this is the first time it has happened during the summer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portions of the Lowcountry are under an enhanced chance for severe weather Monday night, the...
Dangerous storms move through Lowcountry Monday night
The Charleston Police Department says a woman who was reported missing Friday night has been...
Charleston Police locate missing woman
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after the weekend...
Deputies investigate burned vehicle containing human remains found in Burton
Kalif Mungin, 19, was charged with attempted murder in connection to the assault.
Officials: Al Cannon Detention Center inmate assaults deputy
The crash happened near Exit 203 around 3:30 p.m., according to the SCDOT.
Lanes reopen after crash on I-26

Latest News

A final determination from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service states the practice of horseshoe...
Final determination limits horseshoe crab harvests in Cape Romain refuge
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the UnidosUS 2023 Annual Conference July 24,...
Harris will announce a new rule that raises worker pay on federal construction projects
A final determination from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service states the practice of horseshoe...
VIDEO: Final determination limits horseshoe crab harvests in Cape Romain refuge
A woman was taken to the hospital after she was bit in the leg by what appeared to be a shark...
Woman critically injured by rare shark bite off NYC’s Rockaway Beach