SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Pilot shaken after hitting deer while landing personal plane

Pilot Glen Kinsey said he hit a deer on the runway at Shreveport's Downtown Airport while returning from a short flight over the weekend.
By Domonique Benn and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) – A pilot taking his wife out for a short lunch and shopping trip hit a deer as they were heading home and caught it all on camera.

Pilot Glen Kinsley uses his GoPro to capture video of his flights as a learning tool as he flies his four-seater Cherokee Piper.

″Most of it is for teaching and I can see where I went wrong,” Kinsey said.

He felt like the weather was perfect for flying over the weekend, so he took his wife out on a short trip. They were having a beautiful flight until something went wrong on the flight back to Shreveport, Louisiana.

“So, we came in, the tower was open and they cleared us to land. All of a sudden, we see two deer and the third one comes out, we did not see, and hits the very front and takes landing gear,” Kinsey said.

As the plane touched down, the couple noticed the deer.

“That’s when we hit it,” Kinsley said.

The collision crippled the landing gear and caused the airplane to slide violently.

Thankfully, Kinsey was able to safely bring the plane to a stop. Kinsey and his wife both walked away from the incident without injury.

The aviation community has been positive, Kinsey said, and has given him tips on his next night flight, like making a low pass before making a full landing.

Pilot Glen Kinsey said he hit a deer on the runway at Shreveport's Downtown Airport while...
Pilot Glen Kinsey said he hit a deer on the runway at Shreveport's Downtown Airport while returning from a short flight over the weekend.(Glen Kinsey)

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portions of the Lowcountry are under an enhanced chance for severe weather Monday night, the...
Dangerous storms move through Lowcountry Monday night
The Charleston Police Department says a woman who was reported missing Friday night has been...
Charleston Police locate missing woman
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after the weekend...
Deputies investigate burned vehicle containing human remains found in Burton
Kalif Mungin, 19, was charged with attempted murder in connection to the assault.
Officials: Al Cannon Detention Center inmate assaults deputy
Hours of video and phone calls made by DUI suspect Jamie Komoroski were released by the...
DUI suspect Jamie Komoroski ‘filled with regret and remorse’

Latest News

A restored Rosenwald School is shown in St. George, S.C., Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Jewish...
Dorchester County school gets attention for its role in history
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed one person Monday night...
Coroner IDs victim of deadly single-vehicle crash in Berkeley County
Biden discusses the Inflation Reduction Act and its investments in climate action, conservation...
LIVE: Biden conservation, Inflation Reduction Act remarks
The Berkeley County coroner has identified a Huger man who died Monday night in a...
VIDEO: Troopers investigating fatal single-vehicle crash in Berkeley County
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift and SZA lead 2023 MTV Video Music Award nominations