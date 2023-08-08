Pre-applications open for federal outdoor recreation grants

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Federal funding is currently available to expand outdoor recreation spots in the state.

The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism is now accepting pre-applications from eligible local and state governments for the 2024 Land and Water Conservation Fund grant cycle.

The Isle of Palms County Park ADA Beach Access Boardwalk on 42nd Avenue is a previous recipient of this grant funding.

The funding comes from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which is a federal program that is run by the National Park Service.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism say they administer this program at the state level to increase the availability of public access in local communities. The state has received almost $60 million over the years through this program for over 1,000 various outdoor recreation projects.

Any city or county that wants to be eligible for this grant has to be able to pay for the project in full upfront, and then the grant money will reimburse them 50 percent of what it cost. Essentially, it’s a 50/50 financial split between the Land and Water Conservation Fund and the grant recipient. The city must own or possess the land they want to use for outdoor recreation.

“These local communities, the counties, cities or municipalities, they have to front the money in full for the actual project and then this program reimburses up to 50 percent of those costs,” SCDPRT Director of Corporate Communications Sam Queen said. “That’s an important note because that does change what the community can do at the very beginning, based on how much they can afford today with the hope of getting the grant in the future to reimburse 50 percent of the overall costs.”

There are two rounds to go through to get official approval from the National Park Service. The first pre-application round is open now. SCPRT will review and select projects most suitable for a federal grant. Then the second and final round determines the best projects to allocate funding.

SCPRT says that these outdoor spaces are intended to benefit the community, so it’s important to get their input.

“I mean, communities are always encouraged to get involved with their local governments,” Queen said. “That’s how you see a change at the local level for sure. So, if you have a great idea, it’s always a great idea to talk to your local officials about it. We do work directly with county and city parks and recreation departments primarily on this grant program, but a lot of times they get their best ideas from community members.”

The pre-application period closes on Sept. 20, so Queen says it’s important that interested applicants reach out directly to their grants coordinator to get started.

More information can be found at https://www.scprt.com/grants.

