Recently-retired Charleston officer identified as victim of Berkeley Co. crash

The Berkeley County coroner has identified a Huger man who died Monday night in a single-vehicle crash.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston Police sergeant who retired in March was killed Monday night in a crash, the department has confirmed.

Retired Sgt. Michael Nick, 69, of Huger, died at approximately 11:45 p.m. Monday, Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell confirmed.

In a facebook post, the Charleston Police Department said Nick’s legacy “spans four decades of dedicated service to our community.”

“Sergeant Nick’s impact extended beyond his roles - he was a friend, mentor, and steadfast presence. His smile and support have left an indelible mark on our officers and community,” the post states. “As we honor his memory, let’s remember the countless lives he touched and his enduring commitment. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.”

The crash occurred on Halfway Creek Road near Guerins Bridge Road at approximately 9:16 p.m., Lance Cpl. Nick Pye of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say a 2003 Lexus sedan was traveling east on Halfway Creek Road when it went off the road to the right and struck a tree, Pye said.

The driver, identified as Nick, died about two-and-a-half hours after the crash.

Troopers were still investigating the crash as of Tuesday afternoon.

